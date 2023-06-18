X-rays returned negative on Sanchez's left hand after leaving Saturday's start against Oakland, and he's expected to make his next start, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Sanchez was hit in the hand/wrist area by a comebacker against the Athletics, and while he initially stayed in the contest, the left-hander exited after completing four scoreless innings. Sanchez should still be considered day-to-day, but it does sound like he'll be on the mound in next week; likely against the Mets on Friday.