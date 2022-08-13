Robertson struck out one batter in a perfect inning and earned a save over the Mets on Friday.

After Seranthony Dominguez tossed a scoreless ninth inning, Robertson finished off a 2-1 victory in the 10th. He's struck out five batters through four shutout innings since joining the Phillies, lowering his season ERA to 2.03 through 44.1 frames. For now, it appears that he and Dominguez will continue splitting save opportunities.