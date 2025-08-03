Phillies' Devin Sweet: Clears waivers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Phillies outrighted Sweet to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.
Sweet no longer possesses a spot on the Phillies' 40-man roster, but he'll remain in the organization after clearing waivers. The 28-year-old right-handed reliever has spent the entire 2025 season with Lehigh Valley, logging a 5.50 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 35:19 K:BB in 37.2 innings.
