Phillies' Devin Sweet: Cut loose by Phillies
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Phillies designated Sweet for assignment Thursday.
Sweet was let go from Philadelphia's 40-man roster to create room for Matt Manning. Sweet has only seven games logged in the majors, which all occurred in the 2023 season for the Athletics and Mariners. With Triple-A Lehigh in 2025, the 28-year-old has a 5.50 ERA.
