The Tigers traded Sweet to the Phillies on Monday for cash considerations, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Sweet spent the entire 2024 regular season with Triple-A Toledo. Across 52 outings (four starts), he posted a 3.79 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 111:38 K:BB across 76 innings. Sweet will have a chance to compete for a major-league roster spot with the Phillies during spring training.