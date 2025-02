Sweet was lifted from Tuesday's Grapefruit League appearance versus the Rays after being struck in the right triceps by a line drive, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

After retiring the first batter in the bottom of the fifth inning on a flyout, Sweet then faced Yandy Diaz, who hit one back up the box and off the pitcher's arm. The Phillies are calling the injury a right triceps contusion. Sweet should be considered day-to-day.