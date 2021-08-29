The Phillies placed Gregorius on the paternity list Sunday.
Gregorius will be away from the team for 1-to-3 days while he observes the birth of his child. The Phillies called up Nick Maton from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to replace him on the active roster, but Freddy Galvis will start at shortstop in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks and will likely be the primary replacement at the position for the duration of Gregorius' absence.
