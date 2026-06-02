Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Expected back Wednesday

Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly said Tuesday that he expects Realmuto (wrist) to return to the lineup Wednesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Realmuto had to exit Sunday's game versus the Dodgers after being hit on the left wrist by a pitch, and he is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Padres due to lingering soreness. However, the veteran backstop managed to avoid any broken bones and it sounds like it will be merely a one-game absence. Garrett Stubbs is doing the catching for Philadelphia in Tuesday's series opener.