Luzardo allowed two hits and one walk while striking out seven over 6.2 scoreless innings in a no-decision versus Atlanta on Sunday.

Luzardo alternated between good and mediocre in August, but he was able to finish the month on a high note. Philadelphia couldn't maintain a 1-0 lead after Luzardo's exit, costing him the chance to earn his fourth win of the month. He gave up 12 runs over 34.2 innings while posting a 42:8 K:BB, turning things around in a big way after a much more shaky July. He's now at a 4.05 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 182:52 K:BB through 155.2 innings over 28 starts this season. The left-hander is lined up to make his next start on the road in Miami.