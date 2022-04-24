Vierling will start in center field and bat ninth Sunday against the Brewers, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Though he'll crack the lineup in the series finale with southpaw Eric Lauer on the mound, the righty-hitting Vierling looks to have lost his spot atop the depth chart in center field. The lefty-hitting Odubel Herrera returned from the injured list Friday and proceeded to start the past two games in center field against right-handed pitchers. Herrera should handle the large side of a platoon moving forward.