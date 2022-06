The Phillies acquired Plassmeyer and cash considerations from the Giants on Wednesday in exchange for catcher Austin Wynns.

Originally drafted by the Mariners in 2018, Plassmeyer is now on to his fourth organization after previously being dealt to the Rays and Giants. The 25-year-old lefty will likely report to the Phillies' Triple-A affiliate in Lehigh Valley after turning in a 7.38 ERA and 1.61 WHIP across 11 outings (10 starts) with Triple-A Sacramento so far this season.