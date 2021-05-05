Maton will pick up his 16th straight start Wednesday, manning second base while batting seventh against the Brewers, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Maton's run as the Phillies' everyday second baseman will likely be coming to an end soon; per Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Jean Segura (quadriceps) is playing in a second straight rehab game at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, and he could be activated from the 10-day injured list as soon as Thursday. Segura's return won't necessarily close the door on Maton filling a regular role with the big club, as the rookie has recently began taking reps in center field during batting practices, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Not only has center field been a black hole for the Phillies this season in terms of offensive production, but the team is running out of options at the position. Adam Haseley (personal) is on the restricted list, Roman Quinn (finger) is on the injured list and Bryce Harper (wrist) is day-to-day. During his run as a regular in the Phillies lineup, Maton is slashing .327/.363/.423.