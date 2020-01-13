Play

Maton was invited to the Phillies' major-league spring training Monday.

Maton had an effective year with High-A Clearwater in 2019 with a .276/.358/.380 slash line and five home runs, and that performance earned him a promotion to the Double-A level. He experienced some growing pains with Double-A Reading, hitting just .210/.306/.355 with two home runs over 21 games. The 22-year-old will get to work with the big-league coaching staff during the spring, but he'll likely require some more time in the minors before making his major-league debut due to his lack of experience against higher-end competition.

