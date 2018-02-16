Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Early frontrunner for back-end rotation spot
Pivetta is considered an early frontrunner for one of the Phillies' two expected vacancies in the rotation heading into the upcoming season, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Montemurro lists Aaron Nola, Jerad Eickhoff and Vince Velasquez (finger) as the likely rotation locks, leaving Pivetta to vie with Mark Leiter, Ben Lively, Jake Thompson, Zach Eflin (shoulder) and any veteran free agent the club may sign for back-end slotting. After riding a mid-90s fastball to a 9.5 K/9 rate over 133 innings in the big leagues as a rookie, Pivetta seemingly offers more fantasy upside than the arms he's competing with, though issues with walks and home runs could make him an ERA and WHIP sinkhole, as was the case in 2017. If Pivetta can show some improvement with keeping the ball in the yard and getting through innings more efficiently in his Grapefruit League outings, he should come away with a starting gig.
