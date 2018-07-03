Goins agreed to a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Tuesday.

Goins will report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The infielder played in 41 games with the Royals this year, slashing .226/.252/.313 with nine extra-base hits and six RBI. He will serve as added organizational depth for Philadelphia, but don't expect to see him make an impact at the major-league level.

