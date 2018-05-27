Phillies' Seranthony Dominguez: Gets first MLB win
Dominguez gave up one hit in a scoreless 1.1 innings while striking out one Saturday against the Blue Jays, notching his first big-league win.
He came into a 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh inning with runners on first and third and two outs, and got the crucial out to get the Phillies out of trouble. Dominguez then went out and pitched a scoreless eighth inning, needing just 12 total pitches to get four outs. Luis Garcia then got the save in the ninth inning (his first of the season), as manager Gabe Kapler's eclectic bullpen usage continues. Dominguez isn't a true closer, but he will get some saves if he continues to pitch like this, as it is clear that he is one of Kapler's most trusted relievers.
