White Sox's Seranthony Dominguez: Notches first ChiSox save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dominguez gave up a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his first save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Blue Jays. He struck out one.
The 31-year-old right-hander needed 24 pitches (14 strikes) to get the job done, but Dominguez came away with his first save since signing a two-year, $20 million contract this winter to be the White Sox closer. Over four appearances to begin the season, he sports a 1-1 record with a 4.91 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 3:2 K:BB over 3.2 innings.
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