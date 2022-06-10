Wheeler was activated off the paternity list Friday.
Wheeler had been away from the team since Tuesday, but he didn't miss any games in which he was scheduled to appear. He's expected to return to the mound Saturday against the Diamondbacks. Scott Kingery was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to clear space on the roster.
