Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Nabs seventh win

Wheeler (7-1) earned the win Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over 5.2 innings against the Mets. He struck out seven.

Wheeler fell one out shy of a quality start as his control wavered in the sixth inning, but the right-hander still turned in a strong enough outing to earn his seventh win. The 36-year-old has looked great in June, posting a 1.82 ERA and 0.93 WHIP while going 3-0 across four starts spanning 24.2 innings this month. Wheeler will take a 2.11 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 69:18 K:BB through 68.1 innings (11 starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Friday in a rematch with the Mets.