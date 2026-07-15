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Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Not starting this weekend

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Wheeler will not make a start during this weekend's series with the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Both Cristopher Sanchez and Wheeler will not start during the upcoming three-game series against the Mets, as Philadelphia will throw Aaron Nola on Thursday followed by Jesus Luzardo and Alan Rangel on Saturday and Sunday. By doing so, Sanchez and Wheeler will be lined up to start the first two games of next week's three-game series against the Dodgers. Wheeler went 10-1 with a 2.13 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 108:22 K:BB across 93 innings prior to the All-Star break.

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