Solometo struck out seven batters and allowed two earned runs in five innings in his first start for Double-A Altoona.

The low-slot southpaw carved up High-A hitters to the tune of a 2.30 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 68 strikeouts in 58.2 innings through 12 starts before earning the promotion to Double-A. The 6-foot-5 Solometo has one of the most deceptive arm actions in the minors, somewhat reminiscent of Madison Bumgarner's delivery, and it's possible he could still add a tick to his low-90s fastball in the coming years.