Lowe was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles due to lower-body tightness, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

According to the Pirates' medical staff, Lowe is scheduled to go through a normal practice session at camp Wednesday, so his removal from the lineup appears to be mostly precautionary in nature. Acquired from the Rays in a three-team deal in December, Lowe is projected to serve as the Pirates' primary second baseman this season, though he could occasionally sit against left-handed pitching.