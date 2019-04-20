The Pirates selected Reynolds' contract from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.

Reynolds will be joined in the big leagues by shortstop prospect Cole Tucker, with both players likely on track to make their MLB debuts in Saturday's game against the Giants. The Pirates have yet to announce any corresponding transactions to facilitate the two callups, but it's likely that Erik Gonzalez (arm) and Starling Marte (knee) will be bound for the injured list after colliding with one another in Friday's contest. Reynolds slashed .367/.446/.735 with a home run and three steals in 56 plate appearances at Indianapolis and could be worth a look in deeper mixed leagues and NL-only formats, given the likelihood that he handles a full-time role in a banged-up Pirates outfield.

