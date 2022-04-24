Vogelbach is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Vogelbach started the past seven games, including two starts against left-handed pitchers, but will receive Sunday off with southpaw Justin Steele on the mound for Chicago. The 29-year-old slugger is in the midst of a six-game hit streak, during which he's gone 7-for-21 with two home runs, a double, three walks, three RBI and three runs. Bryan Reynolds will serve as the designated hitter for the series finale, with Jake Marisnick set to roam center field.