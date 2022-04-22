Vogelbach went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in a 4-3 win over the Cubs on Thursday.

Chicago jumped out to an early three-run lead, but Vogelbach kicked off a Pittsburgh comeback with his two-run shot in the third inning. He later scored the winning run after drawing a walk in the fifth. The slugger extended his hitting streak to four games, and he is slashing .316/.395/.579 with three long balls, five RBI and nine runs in what could be shaping up to be a resurgent campaign.