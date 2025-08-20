Jones (elbow) will meet with his surgeon, Dr. Keith Meister, in early September, and could be cleared to begin a throwing program if all goes well during his checkup, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Nearly four months removed from undergoing surgery to repair a UCL tear in his right elbow, Jones thus far hasn't hit any snags in the early stages of his recovery and could soon take his first major step forward by beginning to play catch. At the time Jones' surgery was performed May 21, the Pirates estimated that he would be ready to pitch in games approximately 10-to-12 months later, so the right-hander would appear to have an outside chance of being ready for Opening Day in 2026. Jones' outlook for next season likely won't become clearer until spring training, when the Pirates should have an update regarding where he stands in his throwing program.