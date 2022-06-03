site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Lands on IL
VanMeter was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a fractured left ring finger, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
He suffered the injury Wednesday. Daniel Vogelbach was activated in a corresponding move. Rodolfo Castro should see plenty of starts at second base going forward.
