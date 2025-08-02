Pirates' Justin Lawrence: Taking next steps
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lawrence (elbow) has been throwing side sessions at the Pirates' spring training facility in Florida, MLB.com reports.
Lawrence is making slow progress in his bid to return from the 60-day injured list. He'll face live hitters next and will also likely need a rehab assignment before being activated.
More News
-
Pirates' Justin Lawrence: Making progress•
-
Pirates' Justin Lawrence: Set for three more weeks of rest•
-
Pirates' Justin Lawrence: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
Pirates' Justin Lawrence: Dealing with elbow issue•
-
Pirates' Justin Lawrence: Nabs win in extras•
-
Pirates' Justin Lawrence: Claimed by Pittsburgh•