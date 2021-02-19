Crick is looking forward to a healthy 2021 after dealing with injuries over the last two seasons, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

His fastball velocity dipped from 95.3 mph in 2019 to just 90.9 mph in 2020. Crick, who suffered a season-ending lat strain last year, also dealt with the passing of his father and brother. While Richard Rodriguez currently serves as the frontrunner for the closer's job, manager Derek Shelton has not yet named a closer. After a pair of difficult campaigns, Crick is looking forward to the challenge. "I'm embracing the competition," Crick said. "We have a lot of good arms here. It should be a great competition. Richie was in the role at the end of last year, and rightfully so. Really, right now, it's gonna be a healthy competition."