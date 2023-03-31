Keller did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing four runs on six hits and four walks over 4.2 innings against the Reds. He struck out eight.

Keller was an out away from qualifying for the win, but he gave up a two-out, two-run triple to Jason Vosler in the bottom of the fifth inning to lose the lead. He threw an even 100 pitches in his 2023 debut, inducing 15 swinging strikes. The 26-year-old righty may never break out as a star player, but he's firmly in the streaming conversation. Keller lines up for a road start in Boston next week.