Pirates' Paul Skenes: Rough night vs. Phillies

Skenes (6-8) took the loss Wednesday against the Phillies, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on six hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out five.

Five of the runs charged to Skenes came in the second inning, capped by Trea Turner's three-run homer. The 24-year-old Skenes has now gone nine straight starts without a win, posting a 5.36 ERA across 47 innings in what's been the first extended slump of his MLB career. Overall, Skenes sports a 3.62 ERA with a 1.01 WHIP and 119:22 K:BB across 18 starts (97 innings) this season. He'll look to turn things around his next time out, tentatively scheduled to come against Atlanta at home.