Flores was traded from the Yankees to the Pirates on Thursday along with two other prospects for David Bednar, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

This trade increases Flores' dynasty value, as he was unlikely to break through as a regular, catcher, first baseman or designated hitter in the Bronx, but he could pull that off in Pittsburgh. A 24-year-old righty hitter and thrower, Flores was recently promoted to Triple-A and is slashing .279/.351/./475 with 16 home runs, a 9.8 percent walk rate and a 25.5 percent strikeout rate in 97 games, primarily at Double-A. He has seen the most action at catcher, but most public scouting reports suggest he would be a fringe-average or below-average defender behind the dish.