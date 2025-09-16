The Pirates selected Flores' contract from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Acquired from the Yankees on July 31, Flores has slashed .280/.354/.470 with 22 home runs and six stolen bases over 133 games between the Double- and Triple-A levels this season. The 24-year-old has primarily been used at catcher but also has plenty of experience playing first base. With Henry Davis and Joey Bart both having disappointed this season, the Pirates could give Flores a look behind the plate down the stretch.