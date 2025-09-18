Flores went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk Wednesday against the Cubs.

Flores was acquired by the Pirates as the primary return for David Bednar at the trade deadline and made his debut Wednesday. He filled in at first base with a lefty on the mound, and he hit a double to straightaway center field in the third inning for his first big-league hit. Flores will likely continue to find his way into the lineup as he auditions for a potential roster spot in 2026.