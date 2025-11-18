Suarez rejected the Phillies' one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer Tuesday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

By extending Suarez the qualifying offer, the Phillies will now obtain a draft pick if the left-hander signs with a new team in free agency. Suarez has never made 30 starts or thrown 160 innings in a big-league season, but he's been incredibly valuable nonetheless, collecting a 3.25 ERA since the start of the 2021 campaign.