DeGrom (elbow) threw a bullpen session Friday and mixed in some sliders, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Friday marked deGrom's third bullpen and it was his first time mixing in sliders after being limited to fastballs and changeups during his last session. It's unclear when the 35-year-old will be able to return, but considering he'll likely need multiple minor-league rehab appearances, deGrom shouldn't be expected back for a few weeks.