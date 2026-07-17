Rangers' Jacob deGrom: Likely to return against White Sox

DeGrom (glute) will throw a bullpen session Saturday and will likely make his next start during the Rangers' home series against the White Sox that begins Monday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Landry initially reported Thursday that deGrom was lined up to face Atlanta on Sunday, but it looks like the veteran right-hander needs a little bit more time to recover. He is dealing with a mild left glute strain that he picked up prior to the All-Star break, but the injury is not severe enough for him to require a stint on the injured list.