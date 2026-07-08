Rangers' Jacob deGrom: Logs no-decision Tuesday

DeGrom allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over five innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Tuesday.

DeGrom struggled in the first inning, allowed two runs on a pair of hits and a walk. The veteran right-hander settled in thereafter, holding the Angels scoreless over the remainder of his outing. DeGrom exited having tossed fewer than six innings for the first time over his past six starts, but it was still mostly a positive appearance that included seven punchouts and 13 whiffs. He's lined up to make one more start before the All-Star break -- a home matchup against Houston.