DeGrom (triceps) will take the mound against the Nationals on Thursday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

DeGrom is recovering from right triceps fatigue that limited him to just two innings of work in his previous start against the Angels this past Thursday. Imaging over the weekend produced positive news, and he's on track to pitch one day after being originally scheduled to take the bump Wednesday. DeGrom has not completed six innings in a start since June 30, and it's possible that he operates under a pitch count while having his arm issue closely monitored.