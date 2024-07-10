DeGrom (elbow) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

DeGrom mixed in a few changeups Tuesday in addition to the fastballs he had been throwing in previous sessions. He hasn't experienced any setbacks since beginning his throwing program in February, though manager Bruce Bochy noted that the 36-year-old is still "a ways away" from returning from the 60-day injured list. Once deGrom is cleared to face live hitters or begin a minor-league rehab assignment, a clearer return timeline may emerge.