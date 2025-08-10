Burger is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

After being reinstated from the injured list Friday, the right-handed-hitting Burger was included in the lineup for the first two games of the series while the Phillies sent left-handed starters to the hill for both contests. With righty Zack Wheeler on the mound for Philadelphia in the finale, Burger will head to the bench, and he may have to settle for the short side of a platoon with either Josh Smith or Rowdy Tellez at first base or with Joc Pederson at designated hitter for the foreseeable future.