Gray was removed from Monday's start against the Angels due to right wrist tightness, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. He allowed one run on five hits while striking out seven over six innings before leaving the game.

Gray went out to the mound to work the bottom of the seventh inning, but he didn't feel quite right during his warmups and ultimately left the game with trainers. He'll be considered day-to-day until the team evaluates him further.