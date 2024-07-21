Scherzer didn't factor into the decision Saturday against Baltimore, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks with one strikeout across two innings. Per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News, Scherzer said he felt arm fatigue during the start and, after a conversation with manager Bruce Bochy, decided it'd be best to not go out for the third inning.

Scherzer threw 53 pitches Saturday and faded during the second inning, allowing all four runs. The three-time Cy Young winner spent almost three months on the injured list to start the season due to back, thumb and forearm injuries before being activated June 23. He was stretched out to 95 pitches by his fourth start, but has thrown 71 and 53 pitches in his last two appearances. While Scherzer shared optimism that the fatigue is a short-term concern and Saturday's removal was precautionary, it wouldn't be surprising for the 39-year-old's workload to be monitored until the fatigue subsides. He's on track to start Thursday against the White Sox in Arlington.