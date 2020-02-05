The Rangers will look at Solak as a potential option at first base, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Solak, who enters spring training as a utility man, doesn't carry the size of a prototypical first baseman, but the Rangers would like to find a spot in the lineup for his bat. Texas added left-handed hitting free agent Greg Bird to the competition at first base Tuesday. He joins fellow lefty Ronald Guzman and right-handed hitting Sam Travis.