Mahle (shoulder) will start Friday's game against the Marlins, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It will be his first outing in the majors since early June, as the right-hander has been shelved for more than three months with a right shoulder strain. Mahle made three rehab starts, going four shutout innings with six strikeouts in his last outing with Triple-A Round Rock. The righty threw only 52 pitches in that start, so he will have a limited workload Friday.