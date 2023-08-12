Civale yielded two runs on seven hits and a walk over five frames Friday, taking a no-decision in a 9-8 win over the Guardians. He struck out two.

It wasn't a pretty outing, with Civale tying his season low with just two strikeouts and managing only three swinging strikes on 91 pitches. A lot of the contact was soft, though, with his former team averaging just a 78.5 mph exit velocity off the right-hander. Still, while Civale managed to limit the damage in this one, his first two starts for the Rays have been rather disappointing given the favorable matchups versus the Tigers and Guardians.