Civale yielded two runs on seven hits and a walk over five frames Friday, taking a no-decision in a 9-8 win over the Guardians. He struck out two.

It wasn't a pretty outing, with Civale tying his season low with just two strikeouts and managing only three swinging strikes on 91 pitches. A lot of the contact was soft, though, with his former team averaging just a 78.5 mph exit velocity off the right-hander. Still, while Civale managed to limit the damage in this one, his first two starts for the Rays have been rather disappointing given the favorable matchups versus the Tigers and Guardians.

More News