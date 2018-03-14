Rays' Chris Archer: Fans five Tuesday

Archer recorded five strikeouts while allowing two earned runs on one hit and three walks over 4.1 innings in Tuesday's 6-3 Grapefruit League loss to the Phillies.

It was the longest outing of spring for Archer, who stretched out to 81 pitches, throwing 47 for strikes. While he reported a couple of regrets -- a leadoff walk to the speedy Roman Quinn after being ahead 0-2 and the 3-0 fastball that Maikel Franco went deep on in the fourth -- Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports that the right-hander was pleased with his performance overall, especially his changeup. "Today, [the changeup] actually felt like a better pitch -- swing and miss -- in the strike zone than my slider," Archer said.