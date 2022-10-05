Bethancourt isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Boston, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Bethancourt started the last three games and went 3-for-8 with an RBI, a walk and two strikeouts. Rene Pinto will take over behind the plate and bat seventh during Wednesday's regular-season finale.
