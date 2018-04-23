Robertson went 4-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Twins on Sunday.

Robertson has now reached safely in six straight games following his third multi-hit outing of the season and first four-hit game of his career. The 24-year-old infielder has surprised with the bat thus far in 2018, as Sunday's production vaulted his season average to .318 over 57 plate appearances.

