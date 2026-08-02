Rays' Freddy Peralta: Heading to Tampa Bay

The Rays are acquiring Peralta from the Mets on Sunday in exchange for minor-league outfielder Aidan Smith, second baseman Emilien Pitre and right-hander Gary Gill Hill, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

New York scratched the right-hander from his scheduled start Friday versus Miami in anticipation of Monday's trade deadline, and he's the second significant piece to be moved after Tarik Skubal moved from the Tigers to the Dodgers on Saturday. After being acquired from the Brewers during the offseason, Peralta had a rough time in Queens with a 4.99 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 113:48 K:BB in 113.2 innings over 22 starts with the Mets. It's a good landing spot for the 30-year-old given the Rays' track record of getting the best out of their pitchers.